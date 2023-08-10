LuxUrban Hotels’ (LUXH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jonestrading in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.26% from the stock’s previous close.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 0.3 %

LUXH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,984. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LuxUrban Hotels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

In other news, CEO Brian Ferdinand acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,825 shares in the company, valued at $596,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,700 over the last three months. 72.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of LuxUrban Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.