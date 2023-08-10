Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Alarm.com stock traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 132,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.01. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $229,161.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $76,452.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

