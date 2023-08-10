HC Wainwright Cuts DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Price Target to $27.00

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get DURECT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRRX

DURECT Trading Down 1.3 %

DRRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,670. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 187.82%. Research analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DURECT by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.