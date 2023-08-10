Aadi Bioscience’s (AADI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Up 1.8 %

AADI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,100. The company has a market cap of $135.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 329.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $140,424.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,796,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,572,072.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,178 shares of company stock valued at $470,748. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 483,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

