HC Wainwright Trims BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price to $180.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $181.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $108.07. The company had a trading volume of 136,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.38. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 61.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.