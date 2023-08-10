HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 118.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MGNX stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,312. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $395.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.68). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.69%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.