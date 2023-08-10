Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International updated its FY23 guidance to $5.86-6.01 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $133.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.84. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

