Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 2.7 %
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
