ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Raised to $5.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,147. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $993.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,778 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,725,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.