Novavax’s (NVAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 363.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NVAX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 1,899,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,359,131. The stock has a market cap of $651.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.68. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $2,848,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 185,886 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Novavax by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $19,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

