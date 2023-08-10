Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.13 EPS.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,392,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after purchasing an additional 684,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

See Also

