Susquehanna Increases Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target to $15.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

KD stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Kyndryl has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 15.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

