HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 213.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDXC. StockNews.com upgraded ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDXC

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 26,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,738. The company has a market cap of $119.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 52.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ChromaDex by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.