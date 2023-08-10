Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Raised to $5.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.10 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Sirius XM Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. 1,346,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,792,266. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 98,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

