Bank of America Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $82.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $63.79 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,710,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,953,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

