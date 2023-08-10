HC Wainwright Trims Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Target Price to $13.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 352.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IPSC. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ IPSC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 5,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,793. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,127.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 43.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

