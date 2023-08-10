International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Mizuho

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $63.79 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

