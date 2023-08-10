WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $61,758. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $701.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

