WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,494,000,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 0.9 %

WSO stock opened at $357.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.29 and a 200-day moving average of $331.42.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.44.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

