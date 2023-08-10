WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,081,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,830,000 after purchasing an additional 432,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $281.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

