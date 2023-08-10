Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.65 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biogen by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,006,000 after purchasing an additional 180,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $271.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.55. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.78.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

