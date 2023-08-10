MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

