NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 936 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 197,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.82. 53,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,839. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

