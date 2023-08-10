Carrols Restaurant Group’s (TAST) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TAST

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

TAST stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 876,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $401.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.32. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.