Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in IDEX by 976.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,863,000 after buying an additional 206,038 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $45,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 0.5 %

IEX opened at $222.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $195.27 and a one year high of $246.23.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.