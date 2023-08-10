NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,386 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.02. The company had a trading volume of 81,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,788. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

