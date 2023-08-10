Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,947 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.53.

Get Our Latest Report on ILMN

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.