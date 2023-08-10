Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Given New $250.30 Price Target at Citigroup

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 470.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

Shares of LI stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.90. 2,892,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,513,000 after buying an additional 463,905 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership lifted its position in Li Auto by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,565,000 after buying an additional 9,321,480 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,927,000 after buying an additional 4,066,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Li Auto by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after buying an additional 323,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

