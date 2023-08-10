Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,180,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.51. 683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,020. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $192.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,546. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

