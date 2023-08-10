Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $6.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

INFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Infinera Stock Up 13.8 %

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 1,204,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,547. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.60 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

