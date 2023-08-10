NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 14,030 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,276. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

