Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Mkm

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

PLUG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,616,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

