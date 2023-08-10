Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,863 shares of company stock worth $1,564,470. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.7 %

DAL stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

