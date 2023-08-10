JMP Securities Boosts Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $9.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 88,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,819. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $236.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.55 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

