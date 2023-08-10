Cannell & Co. Takes $105,000 Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Remark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark Price Performance

Remark stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 34,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,994. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Remark ( NASDAQ:MARK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Remark

Remark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.