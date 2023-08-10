Cannell & Co. Takes $105,000 Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Remark as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Remark stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 34,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,994. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
