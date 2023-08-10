i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 166.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 21,699,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 95,208 shares during the period. Orion Resource Partners USA LP acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth $57,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,497,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,710 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,760,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 133,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 112,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.40. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

