Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

F stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,353,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,662,711. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.