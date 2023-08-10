BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $189,000 in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELME. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $171,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Price Performance

ELME stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,032. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.