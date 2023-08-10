BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $268,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $43,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.66.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,432. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.28 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

