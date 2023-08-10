BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 6,682 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in EQT by 1,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,123,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,877 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 259,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,848. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

