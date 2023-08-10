BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 179 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lear were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lear by 45.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 135.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,831. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average of $138.25. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $157.90.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,683 shares of company stock worth $6,640,802. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

