BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 9,912 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $88.96. The stock had a trading volume of 83,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,336. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

