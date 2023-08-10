3,488 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $4,691,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $91,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $130.05. 54,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,626. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

