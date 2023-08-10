BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILIFree Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,850 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $40,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 602,566 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 394,183 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $8,914,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.