BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,850 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $40,273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 602,566 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 394,183 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $8,914,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

