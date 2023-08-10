Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 39.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Westlake Trading Up 0.3 %
Westlake stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.12. 7,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.13.
Westlake Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.
