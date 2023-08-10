Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,850.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,043.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,854.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.