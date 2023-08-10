Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,061 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $14,338,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

ZBRA opened at $257.89 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

