Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Shockwave Medical worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,062 shares of company stock worth $5,867,096. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $229.84 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.36 and a 200 day moving average of $245.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.13.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

