Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,764 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $134,379,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 897,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 830,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.