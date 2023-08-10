Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Targa Resources worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $84.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

